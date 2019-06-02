Vietnam football star Nguyen Cong Phuong to move to Europe after leaving Incheon United

On June 2, Vietnamese striker and Incheon United FC star Nguyen Cong Phuong terminated his contract with the K-League club. It has also been announced that he will move to Europe soon, to join a second-tier club in France.

OFFICIAL | Vietnamese forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has left Incheon United to move to Europe. #kleague — Korea Football News (@KORFootballNews) June 2, 2019

Incheon United confirmed the news and released a statement that read, “Hello, this is Incheon United. Our club has agreed to terminate the contract of Vietnam international Nguyen Cong Phuong, based on the player’s own request. He wants to seek new challenges in Europe and will be leaving us soon.”

“Cong Phuong said goodbye to Incheon United teammates yesterday (June 1). We will be releasing a goodbye video soon. Good luck, #CP23! Fighting!” they added.

[공식발표] 인천유나이티드, 콩푸엉과 임대 조기 종료 합의인천유나이티드 공격수로 활약한 베트남 국가대표 응우옌 콩푸엉(24)이 새로운 도전을 위해 팀을 떠났다.인천 구단은 2일 보도자료를 통해 "콩푸엉이… Posted by 인천유나이티드 FC – Incheon United FC on Saturday, 1 June 2019

Cong Phuong was also available for comments. ” I wanted to perform well at Incheon United but I could not do it. I feel sorry. I hope the club will be better off in the future,” he said.

“I will never forget the wonderful memories of my time playing football here. I will keep trying my best wherever I go “.

According to the player, he will be working with a French club for a month, starting June 15.

Earlier, Cong Phuong created massive waves in Vietnam when he signed a 1-year contract with K-League side Incheon United in February. However, the 24-year-old forward failed to make any discernable impact as he went goalless in eight K-League games and one Korean FA Cup game.