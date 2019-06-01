India legend Sunil Chhetri names Kerala Blasters star as next big thing in Indian football

Indian football legend and former captain Sunil Chhetri has revealed the player who he thinks could be the next big thing in Indian football – Kerala Blaster’s Sahal Abdul Samad.



Chhetri was talking during a media interaction before India left for King’s Cup, which starts on 5th June. When quizzed about who he thinks could replace him as India’s main striker in coming years, he refused to take a name but singled out the country’s under-15 squad as the one with most potential.

The India U15 team had won the SAFF under-15 championship in 2017 under coach Bibiano Fernandes, who continues to coach them.

“There are many, I don’t want to talk names because the ones I miss out are going to message me. We have really good potential. Let me go deeper, under-15 team under Bibiano (Fernandes) really excite me. Not that the under-16s and under-20s are not doing well but that batch really excites me.

“There are a lot of players really really good in there so I think we have a good future here,” he said.

When pressurised to take one name of a striker who he thinks could be ruling the Indian football scene in a decade from now, Chhetri took Udanta Singh’s name. He went on to name Kerala Blaster’s midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad as the one who excites him the most and could be the next big thing in Indian football.

“If I’ve to name one attacking player who will do really well for us, it has to be Udanta. If I pick one midfielder that I really hope does well, no one talks about him is Sahal. I really hope it’s not a pressure, don’t tell him, don’t write about it.

“But if that guy understands the kind of potential he has, and maintain his body and puts his head on his shoulder, he’s an extremely gifted talent. Somebody who really excites me. I don’t know if guys have watched a lot of Sahal but if that guy is fit, he’s got proper talent,” he added.