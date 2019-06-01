Reports: Premier League champions Manchester City set to buy stakes in Indian club

English Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly set to buy stakes in Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC. The deal could transform the Indian football scene for the years to come.

According to reports in Indian publication Khel Now, Manchester City owners from Abu Dhabi, the City Football Group (CFG) are set to buy stakes in the Mumbai-based club. The report adds that the Premier League side’s owners had shown their interest in, as early as, 2014 but it seems the deal can come to fruition now.

“The CFG is very close to buying a stake in Mumbai City FC and talks are at the final stage. This deal is set to change the dynamics of Indian football,” a source close to Khel Now told them.

CFG’s Chief Executive Ferran Soriano had told Khel Now in March that they have been on the lookout for a team in countries like India and China, which can help them widen their scope.

“We have some interest in some markets and countries where there is a genuine football passion and opportunities, like China, but also India. So there might be other opportunities in Asia.

“We’ve been looking at India for nearly two years now. I’d say this year we’ll end up doing an investment in India,” he said as per Khel Now.