King’s Cup 2019: Nguyen Thanh Chung replaces injured Tran Dinh Trong for Vietnam

The 2019 King’s Cup is on the horizon. However, the annual tournament has lost some of its glitter with injuries to star players such as Chanathip Songkrasin. And now, a Vietnam star has joined Chanathip on the sidelines for the tournament, just a week before the competition’s commencement.

Vietnam will be without 22-year-old defender Tran Dinh Trong for the upcoming King’s Cup. The youngster sustained an injury in a league match and has been ruled out of the four-day tournament. Nguyen Thanh Chung has been called up as his replacement.

A statement on the Vietnam Football Federation Facebook page was released shortly, explaining Dinh Trong’s situation while revealing Thanh Chung as his replacement.

“Vietnam team will attend King’s cup 2019 without the service of Tran Dinh Trong. The unfortunate injury at minute 37 in the match with HAGL this afternoon has caused the young (defender) to leave the field in pain.

“Head coach park hang-SEO has decided to summon Nguyen Thanh Chung as a replacement. Tomorrow afternoon, the team will be on their way to Thailand.”

Vietnam will face Thailand in their opening match of the 2019 King’s Cup on June 5. The winner will then play either India or Curacao in the final on June 8. All the matches will take place in the CHang Arena in Buriram, Thailand.