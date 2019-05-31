Korea Football Association issues official apology for U-18 team’s ‘foot-on-trophy’ celebration in Panda Cup 2019

The Korea Football Association (KFA) have now issued an official apology to the organisers of the Panda Cup 2019 after their U-18 national team’s controversial ‘foot-on-trophy’ celebration.

The South Koreans had created an uproar in Chinese social media and press after one of their players Park Kyuhyun was pictured celebrating their title win in the Panda Cup organised by the Chengdu Football Association with one of his feet on the trophy.

Korea Republic players and coaches were foreced to issue a public apology hours after winning the title annual tournament, and now the KFA have also issued a formal apology to the tournament organisers who decided to strip them of the title and warned them they will not welcome at the future editions of the event.

Korea Republic U-18s had defeated Thailand 2-1 in their opener in the Panda Cup on May 25 before thrashing New Zealand 4-0 in their next game on May 27. They won the title ahead of the Changsuek by beating hosts China 3-0 in their final group match with Hwang Jae-hwan scoring a hat-trick.

It was also reported that the South Korean players had pretended to urinate against the cup after their title win.