Kings Cup 2019: Thailand superstar Chanathip Songkrasin to miss tournament due to injury

Thailand attacking midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin has pulled out of Changsuek’s squad for the King’s Cup 2019 after picking up an injury while with Consadole Sapporo.

Chanathip was expected to join the Thailand training camp under Sirisak Yodyardthai after Consadole’s J.League match against Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Saturday, but the 25-year-old will now remain in Japan to recuperate the injury.

Chanathip will miss Thailand’s opening match against Vietnam on June 5 and also the third-place play-off/final on June 8 where the War Elephants could play either India or Curacao.

According to a statement released by the Football Association of Thailand, the former Muangthong United star has sustained a muscle tear on his left leg which he might have picked up during Consadole’s goalless draw against Gamba Osaka on May 25. Chanathip was substituted in the 89th minute of the J.League game at the Sapporo Dome.

Chanathip’s injury comes as a huge blow for Thailand who face a tough challenge against AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam in their opener of the annual tournament.

The Thai footballer has scored one goal and provided two assists in 13 J.League games for Consadole this season. He also played a key role in taking Thailand to the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier this year despite their 4-1 defeat to India in the opener.