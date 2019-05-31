Malaysia decide not to extend contract of U-18 national team coach Bojan Hodak – Reports

Malaysia U-18 national team have two very important competitions later this year, but it looks like their Croatian coach Bojan Hodak will not be the one to guide the national team.

Malaysia youth side will take part in the AFF U-18 Championship 2019 which will begin on August 5 in Vietnam followed by the 2020 AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers slated to be held from November 2 to 10.

Hodak joined the team in 2017 and guided them to a runners-up spot in the AFF U-18 Championship that year following it up with title win in 2018. However, his contract will run out on July 31 — just five days before the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Well done, Bojan Hodak. Congratulations to the new President of the Football Association of Malaysia and the U-19 national team for becoming the AFF U-19 Championship winners. Not even five hours of being President. Truly outstanding. HRH Crown Prince of Johor pic.twitter.com/Ra74DKT2CH — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) July 14, 2018

And according to New Straits Times, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) are not interested in renewing his contract.

“The boys have been gelling well. I don’t have any reaction for [the non-extension of contract] but I have had a great two years. The results were fantastic but after July 31, I will go somewhere else,” the 48-year-old told NST.

“Look, two years ago when I took over, we only had two weeks to prepare for the AFF U-18 in Myanmar and we played in the final. So, maybe [FAM] think now it will be the same way,” the former Johor Darul Ta’zim head coach said.

The report also says that Malaysia U-23 head coach Ong Kim Swee or his assistant Brad Maloney are favourites to replace Hodak in the U-19 setup.

(Photo courtesy: New Straits Times)