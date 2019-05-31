Ashkan Dejagah, Saman Ghoddos excluded as Marc Wilmots announces his first IR Iran squad for friendlies

Ashkan Dejagah and Saman Ghoddos has been left out of the 25-man IR Iran squad announced by new head coach Marc Wilmots for the upcoming international friendlies.

Both the players were part of Team Melli’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 squad, but has been rested by Wilmots, the former Belgium national team manager who took charge of Iran earlier this week.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran 2-0 Oman (Ashkan Dejagah 41′)

32-year-old Dejagah was a key member of Carlos Queiroz’s Iran side at the Asian Cup as well as the 2018 FIFA World Cup and currently plays for Tractor Sazi in the Iran Pro League.

Meanwhile, the Swedish-born Ghoddos plays for Ligue 1 side Amiens SC who finished 15th in the French top division.

Team Melli are scheduled to play two international friendlies in the first half of June with their first opponents being Syria on June 6 at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran followed by Korea Republic on June 11 away in Seoul.

Saman Ghoddos escapes with just a yellow after a needless stamp on Iraq’s Safaa Hadi

IR Iran’s 25-man squad for June international friendlies

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Mohammad Mazaheri, Amir Abedzadeh, Payam Niazmand

Defenders: Morteza Pouraliganji, Pejman Montazeri, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Vouria Ghafouri, Ramin Rezaeian, Sadegh Moharrami, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi

Midfielders: Omid Ebrahimi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ahmad Nourollahi, Masoud Shojaei

Forwards: Vahid Amiri, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Mehdi Taremi, Mehdi Torabi, Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun