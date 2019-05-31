Thai League leaders Port FC announce signing of Thailand international midfielder Tanaboon Kesarat

Thai League leaders Port FC have announced the signing of Thailand international defensive midfielder Tanaboon Kesarat as they go in hunt for a first domestic league title.

25-year-old Tanaboon, who was part of the War Elephants’ 2019 AFC Asian Cup and 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup squads, joins from Thai League 2 side BG Pathum United, formerly known as Bangkok Glass, for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder became the most expensive Thai player when he moved from Muangthong United to Chiangrai United for a reported fee of 50 million Baht (around US$ 1.6 million) in November 2016 beating Theerathon Bunmathan’s 35 million Baht (around US$ 1.1 million) fee that Muangthong paid to Buriram United in May that year.

Tanaboon was unveiled by the Lions along with defender Piyachanok Darit, who also joins from second division outfit Pathum United.

“I hope they will be able to help bring success to our team,” said Port chairperson Nualphan Lamsan during the announcement of the double signings.

Port FC go into the international break top of the Thai League table and with a six-point lead over second-placed Bangkok United. They have collected 28 points from 13 matches so far this season while Bangkok, Pattaya United, Buriram United and Chiangrai United are all close on their heels level on 22 points — with Buriram having two matches in hand.

Port will host Buriram in the first game after the international break at the PAT Stadium on June 16.

Tanaboon, meanwhile, is currently among the probables for the Thailand national team that will take part in the King’s Cup 2019 starting June 5.

