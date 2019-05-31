Do we have to wait for Manchester City to buy a Malaysian club first? – JDT owner Tunku Ismail Idris takes swipe at Sports Minister Syed Saddiq

The social media duel between Malaysia Sports Minister Syed Saddiq and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) owner Tunku Ismail Idris has reached fever pitch after the duo hinted at taking things out onto a football pitch!

The spat between the two began when the sports minister announced that Premier League champions Manchester City were interested in buying a club from Malaysia after his meeting with City Football Group top honcho Ferran Soriano.

This claim was soon dismissed by the Crown Prince of Johor on social media when he produced a text message from Soriano where the Spaniard mentioned he was in the country for sponsorship reasons.

“HRH TMJ…This is Ferran Soriano – City Football Group. Joan Laporta (former Barcelona president) passed me your contact. I am leaving KL today on my way to New York. I will let you know when I am back in Malaysia and would be honoured to meet you,” Soriano’s text had read.

“I was here to meet one of our commercial sponsors and took the opportunity to learn more about Malaysian football. I know you visited our training ground and Pep Guardiola recently. I hope we were (of) help or let me know if there is something else we can do for you,” it said.

I am honoured that he has seen me play football. Even my mum hasn’t 😝

Syed Saddiq retaliated telling the media that City were indeed interested in buying a club from Malaysia. “I was not alone at the meeting. My officers and City officers were also there; they heard (about club purchase) and before the press conference I told them about speaking on the two matters. It was agreed,” he told Bernama.

“Some people simply could not accept it. But it’s okay. It means that we have to work hard to deliver, not just that, but also in terms of future collaboration with the National Football Development Programme and Mokhtar Dahari Academy,” the minister had said.

It looked as if the storm had died down following Syed Saddiq’s clarification, but TMJ took to his Instagram to write: “First of all, you need to learn how to kick a ball properly. Trying to get involved in the football industry for political mileage is a joke.”

“Trying to discredit me from what I have achieved in the football world is like a clown fish commenting on how a shark should swim and hunt,” the Crown Prince wrote in what looked to be a swipe at the 26-year-old.

Syed Saddiq then replied to this dig saying he was “honoured that [TMJ] has seen me play football. Even my mum hasn’t 😝 Should invite him over for a friendly.Always good to ease the tension.”

It now looks as if the JDT owner has taken the suggestion of a friendly match between the two seriously and invited the minister for a game at the Larkin, but not without taking another swipe at the politician first.

“Challenge accepted. Larkin will be opened to team Picasso. Then a one-on-one skills challenge as gladiators is a must. I think this can be done very soon or do we have to wait for Man City to buy a Malaysian club first?” wrote Tunku Ismail.