LIVE: International Friendly Match – Laos vs Sri Lanka

Laos will face Sri Lanka for the second time in the space of three days in an international friendly match at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on Friday.

V Sundramoorthy’s Laos had to conjured a dramatic late comeback to defeat Sri Lanka 2-1 in the first meeting on Tuesday. The Sri Lankans had taken the lead through Faizal Mohamed Aakib in the 12th minute and looked headed for a win, but two goals in the space of two minutes deep into the second half gave the Laotians the win.

Khitsakhone Champathong equalised for the home side in the 86th minute before substitute Vannasone Doungmaity turned in the winners a minute later.

Both the Thimsad and Sri Lanka are among the 12 lowest-ranked sides in Asia who have to play a two-legged first round tie in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint-qualifiers to be held on June 6 and 11. While Laos will take on Bangladesh, Sri Lanka have been drawn against Macau in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Sri Lanka are the lowest-ranked Asian nation in the FIFA World Rankings sitting at 202nd while the Southeast Asians are 184th in the world.

The second international friendly match between Laos and Sri Lanka will kick off at 7:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.