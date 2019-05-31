Panda Cup 2019: Korea Republic U-18s stripped of the title by China despite public apology

It looks like Korea Republic U-18 national team’s public apology for their ‘foot-on-trophy’ celebration wasn’t enough as the organisers of the Panda Cup 2019 have stripped of the title from them.

The South Koreans had created a storm in China PR after one of their players, reportedly Park Kyuhyun, was seen celebrating their title win in the annual tournament, which also featured hosts China, Thailand and New Zealand, by keeping his foot on top of the trophy.

The picture had caused an uproar in the Chinese media as well as social media forcing the Korea Republic players and coaches to issue a public apology hours after winning the title defeating China 3-0.

1️⃣ @theKFA 🇰🇷 player celebrates title win with foot on #PandaCup! 🦵🏆 2️⃣ Chinese social media goes crazy! 🗣️ 😡 3️⃣ Korea Republic players apologise to “all the people in 🇨🇳 #China!” 🙇🙇https://t.co/zSKZtp1I6x — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) May 30, 2019

However, it is now being reported that the Chengdu Football Association, the organisers of the tournament, have stripped the South Koreans of the Panda Cup.

“With the Chinese media fanning the flames, and claims that Korean players also pretended to urinate against the cup, the Chengdu FA made clear that apologies were not enough,” the AFP reported.

“The Panda Cup organising committee decided to take back the trophy won by the Korean team this time,” Chengdu FA posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The FA, which called the players’ behaviour “indecent” also suggested that the South Koreans would not be invited back in future.

“Teams and players who violate sports ethics and spirit are not welcome to participate,” it said.