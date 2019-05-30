India U-19s to face Russia and Bulgaria in Granatkin Memorial International Tournament in St. Petersburg

India U-19 national team will travel to Russia next week to take part in the Granatkin Memorial International Football Tournament where they will face the national teams of Russia, Bulgaria and Moldova.

The tournament, which was introduced by then FIFA president Joao Havelange in the memory of FIFA’s first vice-president Valentin Granatkin, will be held at the iconic Petrovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg from June 4 to 14.

As many as 12 teams will part in this year’s competition with India pitted in Group A against Russia, Bulgaria, and Moldova. Argentina, IR Iran, Armenia and Russia ‘B’ team make up Group B while Turkey, Greece, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan are in Group C.

India, coached by Floyd Pinto, will play three matches in the group stages followed by two play-off games based on their standings in the group.

India’s 30-member squad for the Granatkin Memorial International Football Tournament

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Raj Kumar Mahato, Sachin Ammanath Suresh, Niraj Kumar, Lalbiakhlua Jongte.

Defenders: Vanlalnghenga, Hormipam Mishra, Akash Mishra, Muhammed Rafi, Sumit Rathi, Shabas Ahammed, Moothedath, Gurkirat Singh, Narender, Jitendra Singh, Sanjeev Stalin.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Givson Singh Moirangthem, Vikram Partap Singh, Ricky John Shabong, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Sanoop Chandran, Muhammed Basith Parathodi, Robin Yadav.

Forwards: Harmanpreet Singh, Rohit Danu, Haokip Luntinmang, Ridge Melvin Demello, Lalthanmawia Renthlei.

India’s fixtures in the Granatkin Memorial International Football Tournament

June 4 – India vs Russia – 11 PM HKT

June 6 – India vs Moldova – 5 PM HKT

June 9 – India vs Bulgaria – 5 PM HKT

