Panda Cup 2019: Korea Republic U-18 players forced to apologise to China PR after ‘foot-on-trophy celebration’

Korea Republic U-18s have emerged as the winners of the Panda Cup 2019 after finishing above Thailand U-18s in the tournament held in Chengdu, China PR from May 25 to 29.

The South Koreans defeated the Thailand U-18s, hosts China PR U-18s and New Zealand U-18s on their way to the title while Thailand also impressed getting wins over the hosts as well as the All Whites to take the second spot.

However, Korea Republic youngsters’ triumph, which was confirmed with a 3-0 win over China on the final matchday, is in the news for all the wrong reasons after they were accused of disrespect by the Chinese media and social media alike.

A picture of their title celebration in which one player was seen with is foot on the Panda Cup was what caused the uproar with Chengdu Football Association demanding an apology from the Korea Football Association (KFA) and warning them that they will not be invited again for the annual tournament.

The South Korean players and coaches were forced to make a public apology at their team hotel later in the day. ““First of all, we apologise for the situation, one of our players made a huge mistake,” the AFP quoted a Korea Republic team official.

In the Panda Cup International Youth Football Tournament awarding ceremony last night, Korean players, who won the title, celebrated the victory in a considerably impolite manner. Soon after the incident, which caused public anger in China, Korean players made an apology. pic.twitter.com/jE9z9GVavJ — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 30, 2019

“We are really sorry for the mistake again and we humbly apologise to all the fans, all the players and also all the people in China. We hope to keep a good relationship between the Chinese Football Association and KFA. We apologise again,” they said.

The AFP report also hinted at “claims from a photo journalist that the jubilant Koreans also pretended to urinate against the cup.” “The CFA has also lodged a complaint with the AFC about the player placing his foot on the trophy,” it said.

(Photo courtesy: AFP)