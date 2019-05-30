King’s Cup 2019: India head coach Igor Stimac chops down preliminary squad to 25 players

India national team head coach Igor Stimac has brought down his preliminary squad to 25 players from the initial 37 after 10 days of training in New Delhi for the Kings’ Cup 2019.

Stimac, only appointed earlier this month, had initially called up 37 players for the camp which began on May 21 in the Indian capital before releasing six players — Sumeet Passi, Nandhakumar Sekar, Redeem Tlang, Bikramjit Singh, Germanpreet Singh and Vishal Kaith — on May 27.

Three days on, the former Croatia national team manager has now released another batch of six players on May 30 — this time the names being Narayan Das, Salam Ranjan Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Rowllin Borges and Komal Thatal while Anwari Ali was sent home due to an injury.

Two more players will have to be dropped when Indian announce the 23-man final squad which the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said will be revealed prior to the team’s departure to Buriram, Thailand.

India are scheduled to play Curacao in the King’s Cup 2019 opener on June 5. Hosts Thailand and Vietnam are the other teams taking part in the annual tournament.

“The hardest part of the job comes when decisions are to be done about releasing some of them after hard work they put in for the past ten days,” Stimac told The-AIFF.com.

“After the game [on May 29] which we played as part of our evening training session, we decided to release another six players. All of them have been handed their individual working programme which is to be followed, and monitored. I wish them good luck, and expect them to be working hard,” the India boss added.

India’s 25-man shortlisted squad for King’s Cup 2019

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Pronay Halder, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Amarjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Michael Soosairaj

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh