New Singapore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida announces squad for friendlies against Solomon Islands and Myanmar

Tatsuma Yoshida was on Thursday announced as the new head coach of Singapore and the Japanese tactician wasted no time announce his first squad for the international friendly matches coming up next month.

The Lions are scheduled to play Solomon Islands on June 8 followed by a game against Southeast Asian neighbours Myanmar on June 11 with both matches to be held at the National Stadium.

Yoshida, who has been in charge of Japanese clubs Kashiwa Reysol, Albirex Niigata and Ventforet Kofu, has named 18 players in his squad for the two friendly matches.

The list features Johor Darul Ta’zim captain Hariss Harun who will be expected to lead the team while veteran striker Khairul Amri who recently moved to Malaysia with Felda United also has been included.

Singapore’s 18-man squad for friendlies against Solomon Islands and Myanmar

Goalkeepers: Hassan Sunny (Army United), Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya)

Defenders: Amirul Adli (Tampines Rovers), Fadli Kamis (Balestier Khalsa), Faritz Hameed (Home United), Irwan Shah (Tampines Rovers), Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA), Shakir Hamzah (Kedah FA)

Midfielders: Adam Swandi (Home United), Hariss Harun (Johor Darul Ta’zim), Huzaifah Aziz (Balestier Khalsa), M Anumanthan (Hougang United), Shahdan Sulaiman (Tampines Rovers), Yasir Hanapi (Tampines Rovers), Zulfahmi Arifin (Hougang United)

Forwards: Faris Ramli (Hougang United), Gabriel Quak (Warriors FC), Khairul Amri (Felda United)