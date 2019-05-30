We are going to the King’s Cup 2019 to win matches – India head coach Igor Stimac on Thailand trip

Newly-appointed India head coach Igor Stimac has said that his team will certainly be looking to win when they travel to Thailand to take part in the King’s Cup 2019.

The Blue Tigers are scheduled to face Curacao in the opening match of the annual King’s Cup this year at the Chang Arena Stadium in Buriram on June 5 while hosts Thailand face reigning Southeast Asian champions Vietnam in the other match.

The winners of the two matches will face off in the final scheduled for June 8 while the two defeated sides meet in a third-place play-off.

The tournament will be Croatian coach Stimac’s first outing as India head coach and he is looking forward to assess the group of players with the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers looming on the horizon.

“We are introducing our way of work to the players, and improving on their fitness capacities. We are going to use the King’s Cup to try a few different things, and as many players as possible. At this stage the result is not our priority, but at the same time, we are certainly going there to win matches,” Stimac told The-AFC.com.

Stimac, who has previously managed the Croatian national team during 2012-13, had called up 37 players to a training camp earlier this month from which six names — Sumeet Passi, Nandhakumar Sekar, Redeem Tlang, Bikramjit Singh, Germanpreet Singh and Vishal Kaith — were dropped this week.

The 51-year-old also spoke about how he landed the job in Asia. “My first talk about Indian football was with Croatian Football Federation (HNS) president Davor Suker,” said Stimac.

“After we found out there is a vacant place for head coach of Indian national team, we decided to go for it. We saw it as a great opportunity in building up bridges between our football federation and the All India Football Federation in all aspects,” he said.

India, ranked 101st in FIFA World Rankings, will face 82nd ranked Curacao in the opener. The Caribbean island have named several star names in their final squad for the King’s Cup including Everton defender Cuco Martina.

