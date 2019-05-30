From now on, IR Iran is my country – New Team Melli head coach Marc Wilmots sets 2022 FIFA World Cup target

Newly-appointed IR Iran head coach Marc Wilmots has stated that his primary target with Team Melli is to help them reach the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Wilmots, a former Belgium international who also coached his country at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, has reportedly signed a US$ 1.2 million a year deal with Iran that will run until the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup.

And speaking at his official unveiling event, the 50-year-old promised that he will take Iran to a third successive appearance in the World Cup following qualification for the 2014 and 2018 events under previous coach Carlos Queiroz.

“From now on, Iran is my country and we have to work together to achieve a successful outcome. I’ve visited here in the past days and I have to say Iran is a developed country. We are going to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, that’s why we are here,” Wilmots was quoted as saying by the Tehran Times.

Team Melli will begin their World Cup Qualifiers in the second round to be held in September later this year.

He also revealed that he signed for Iran against the wishes of his family. “I am proud of being here to coach Iran national team. My family didn’t agree with me but it is my decision to take charge of Iran and it’s part of football,” Wilmots said.

Iran are scheduled to face Syria and Korea Republic during the upcoming FIFA international window between June 3 and 11 which will be the Belgian coach’s first games in charge.

Excellent news that Vahid Hashemian has been named as an assistant coach to Marc Wilmots. IMO, Vahid should be next in line if Wilmots doesn’t work out. #Iran #IranFootball #AllForTeamMelli pic.twitter.com/S1YFjWqih8 — Iranian Footy (@TeamMelliTalk) May 29, 2019

“It will be a good opportunity for the coaching staff to analyse the team’s performances. Every player has a chance of playing in the national team. There is no guarantee for the players who play abroad. After these two matches, I can talk more,” Wilmots said.

Wilmots will be assisted by former Bayern Munich and Persepolis FC striker Vahid Hashemian as well as Manu Ferrera who is one of the long-term associates of the Belgian.

(Photo courtesy: Mehr News Agency)