Thailand U-18s record back-to-back wins over China PR and New Zealand in Panda Cup 2019

Thailand U-18 national team recorded a strong finish to their Panda Cup 2019 campaign in Chengdu with back-t0-back wins over hosts China PR and New Zealand.

Thailand youngsters had began their campaign on May 25 with a 2-1 defeat to Korea Republic U-18s — Anatcha Thepsiri’s 84th minute not enough to avoid a defeat as Heo Yool and Cho Hyun-taek scored for the South Koreans inside the first 10 minutes.

However, the Changsuek came back strongly recording a 2-0 win over China U-18s in their second game at the Shuangliu Sports Centre in Chengdu on May 27.

Achitpol Keereerom gave Thailand the 1-0 lead just four minutes from kick off before Sitthinan Rungrueang made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute to wrap all three points for the Thais. It was China’s second defeat from as many matches as they had lost to New Zealand U-17s in their opener.

In doing so, the young Thais repeated the feat of their seniors when they defeated China 1-0 in the China Cup 2019 courtesy of a goal from their star attacking midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin.

On Wednesday, Thailand faced New Zealand, who had lost 4-0 to Korea Republic on the second matchday, and came away with a 1-0 win against the All Whites.

The all important goal came in the second minute of the game with Thailand holding onto the slender advantage till full time to finish the tournament in second place behind Korea Republic.

(Photo Courtesy: Xinhua News Agency)