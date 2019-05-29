Thailand begin hunt for new U-23 head coach as Alexandre Gama inches closer to Muangthong United move

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Somyot Poompunmuang has confirmed that they have began the search to find a new head coach for the Thailand U-23 national team.

The move comes days after the current U-23 coach Alexandre Gama was linked with a return to club management with struggling Thai League 1 giants Muangthong United.

The Brazilian tactician, who had very successful stints with Buriram United and Chiangrai United in Thai League previously, is expected to replace former Korea Republic international Yoon Jong-hwan at the Kirins after the Merlion Cup 2019 early next month.

Thailand U-23s are scheduled to take part in the reboot of the Merlion Cup on June 7 and 9 which will also feature U-23 sides of Philippines, Indonesia and hosts Singapore.

“He told us that he was in talks with a Thai League 1 club. He said he wanted to return to work at the club level,” Somyot was quoted as saying by the Bangkok Post.

“We have started our search for a new coach, who could be a Thai or a foreigner, said Somyot who added that he will sit down with Gama after the team returns from the Merlion Cup.

FULL TIME – SCG Muangthong United give a strong effort and almost come away with the point in 1-0 away match loss in Buriram. #MTUTD #Thaileague pic.twitter.com/5iafFsczDj — Muangthong United FC (@MuangthongUtd) May 26, 2019

“If he leaves, we will urgently need a new one to prepare the team for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship next year. This is an important tournament because it also serves as an Olympic qualifying round,” the FAT president said.