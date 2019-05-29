Jordan announce 26-man squad for international friendly matches against Indonesia and Slovakia

Jordan Football Association (JFA) have announced a 26-member preliminary squad for their upcoming international friendly matches against Slovakia and Indonesia.

Jordan are scheduled to travel to Europe to face Slovakia at the City Arena Trnava on June 8 before returning home where they will face the Southeast Asians at the Amman International Stadium on June 11.

Jordan had reached the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 where they were beaten on penalty shootouts by AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam 2-4 after the two teams had played out a 1-1 draw after extra time.

The West Asians are 98th in the FIFA World Rankings while Indonesia are 159th. The match will help the two teams prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round which is slated to begin in September 2019.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Jordan 1-0 Vietnam – Baha’ Abdel-Rahman (39′)

Indonesia head coach Simon McMenemy had also called up 25 players for the friendly recently. Timnas Garuda will also play Vanuatu in another friendly on June 15.

Jordan’s preliminary squad for international friendlies against Slovakia and Indonesia

Goalkeepers: Amer Shafi, Moataz Yassin, Ahmed Abdel-Sattar , Abdallah Al-Fakhouri

Defenders: Tareq Khattab, Yazan Abu Arab, Feras Shelbaieh, Bara’ Marei, A Saghayer, Salim Obeid, Salem Alajalin, Ihsan Hadad

Midfielders: Baha’ Abdel-Rahman, Khalil Bani Attiah, M Khair Allah, Musa Al-Taamari, Ahmed Samir, Saeed Murjan, Yousef Al-Rawashdeh, Yaseen Al-Bakhit, Omar Hani, Ahmad Ersan, Mussab Al-Laham, M Abu Zrayq

Forwards: Baha’ Faisal, Hamza Al-Dardour