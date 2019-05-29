Indonesia youngster Ezra Walian wins promotion to Dutch top division Eredivisie with RKC Waalwijk

Indonesia U-23 international Ezra Walian has won promotion to the top division of Dutch football — the Eredivisie — after RKC Waalwijk, the club where he is on loan, won the play-offs against Go Ahead Eagles.

RKC Waalwijk made it to the top division of Netherlands with a 5-4 win in a second leg that featured no less than nine goals and high drama! 21-year-old Ezra was on the bench for his Dutch club, but did not play a part on the field.

With the clock ticking past the fourth minute of the second half injury time, RKC were down 4-3 and looking at another year in the Dutch second division.

However, their fortunes changed over the course of the next few minutes as Stijn Spierings and Mario Bilate scored deep into the added time to give Ezra’s side a dramatic 5-4 victory.

Also on the scoresheet for RKC Waalwijk was Hans Mulder who played in the Indian Super League with Chennaiyin FC and Delhi Dynamos.

RKC made it to the play-offs of the Dutch second division after finishing eighth in the league — three points behind Ezra’s parent club Almere from whom he is on loan at RKC.

They will now play in the Dutch top division next season alongside the likes of UEFA Champions League semifinalists AFC Ajax Amsterdam, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord and Vitesse Arnhem.

Ezra has represented Indonesia seven times at the U-23 level and once at the senior level. However, the Dutch-born forward’s international future with Timnas Garuda looks uncertain after FIFA recently ruled that he is ineligible to represent the Southeast Asian nation.