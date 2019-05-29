Singapore to play Solomon Islands and Myanmar in international friendly matches next month

Singapore are scheduled to face Solomon Islands and Myanmar in two international ‘A’ friendly matches at the National Stadium in the coming month.

The matches will be held during the FIFA international window which is between June 3 and 11 with the fans having the opportunity to witness the Singapore Lions in action once again after the Airmarine Cup 2019 held in March 2019.

Singapore will face Solomon Islands on June 8 followed by the match against Southeast Asian opponents Myanmar on June 11. The matches will help Singapore’s preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in which they will join in the second round to begin on September 2019.

The tickets for the matches are priced at SG$ 12 for adults and SG$ 7 on a concession rate.

The Lions are currently ranked 160th in the FIFA World Rankings while Myanmar are 140th. Meanwhile, Solomon Islands, who belong to the Oceania Football Confederation, are 139th in the world.

They are on the verge of appointing Japanese tactician Tatsuma Yoshida as their head coach before the set of matches.

The U-23 side of the Singapore are also slated to play in the Merlion Cup 2019 where they will be joined by Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia. The matches will be held at the Jalan Besar Stadium on June 7 and 9.