Barcelona legend confirmed as manager of Qatar club Al Sadd SC

Qatar-based football club Al Sadd SC have confirmed that former World Champion and former Barcelona and Al Sadd star, Xavi Hernandez will be named as the new manager of the team.

Al Sadd SC released

the news via their own Twitter handle, on Tuesday, 28th May. Take a look at the Twitter post below:

رسمياً : #تشافي مدرباً للفريق بدايةً من الموسم القادم .. وسيبدأ تشافي مهامه مع طاقمة الذي يضم

سيرجيو اوريول، إيفان توريس، أوسكار هيرنانديز، جوزيه مانويل ، ديفيد باراتس،انتونيو لوبو ، سيرجيو غارسيا ، انتونيو ترامولاس#السد https://t.co/QSwNMUo8ZN — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) May 28, 2019

A translated version of the tweet reads thus:

“Official: Starting from the next season, Xavi will start his duties as the new coach of the Al Sadd team. His crew includes Sergio Oriol, Ivan Torres, Oscar Hernandez, Jose Manuel, David Barts, Antonio Lobo, Sergio Garcia and Antonio Troulas.”

The 39-year-old Spain star scored five goals and six assists from 18 appearances for Al Sadd, in the 2018-19 season. He also helped the Qatar club clinch the Qatar Stars League title this year. In 2017, he led Al Sadd to three titles – the Emir of Qatar Cup, Qatar Cup and the Sheikh Jassim Cup.

Xavi will forever be remembered for his time with Spanish giants FC Barcelona, where he is regarded as an all-time great. He won 25 honours with the Catalans alone – La Liga (1998-99, 2004-05, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2012-13, 2014-15), Copa del Rey (2008-09, 2011-12, 2014-15), Supercopa de Espana (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013), UEFA Champions League (2005-06, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2014-15), UEFA Super Cup (2009, 2011) and the FIFA Club World Cup (2009, 2011) – over a time period of 17 years.

Xavi is also a former FIFA World Cup winner (2010) and a two-time European champion (2008, 2012).