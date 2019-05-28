Reports: Japanese club Vissel Kobe in talks with Premier League legend over managerial role

Premier League legend and former Arsenal manager Arsene Winger is reportedly considering a return to management, as he is apparently in talks to join Japanese team Vissel Kobe.

Independent reports that the J1 League club are keen to recruit Wenger and that club officials flew to Europe last week, with an aim of meeting him. The news agency further adds that the Frenchman was offered a lucrative salary for the role. Wenger is reportedly considering his options as of right now and he is yet to arrive at a final decision.

Vissel Kobe are one of the richest football teams in Japan’s newly-rich J1 League. Owned by Japanese tech giant Rakuten – the sponsors of FC Barcelona – they have already spent big and roped in some high-profile names such as Spain and Barcelona stars Andres Iniesta and David Villa, along with former World Champion Lukas Podolski.

But despite the spending, Vissel Kobe is currently at 13th spot in the league table, with just 13 points. They lost eight out of their 13 matches in the season so far. They are also just one point ahead of the relegation zone, at the moment.

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger continues to look for work, ever since he resigned fr0m the managerial role at Arsenal in 2018 May. He managed the North London club for 22 years between 1996 and 2018, winning three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and seven Community Shields.

Prior to joining Arsenal, he had coached Japan’s J-League club Nagoya Grampus Eight, with whom he won the Emperor’s Cup in 1995 and the Japanese Super Cup in 1996.