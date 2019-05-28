Indonesia announce their squad for the Merlion Cup 2019

Indonesia will be one of the 4 participating nations in the Merlion Cup 2019 to be held in Singapore on June 7 and 9. The PSSI put out a release on social media to confirm the squad that will play in the tournament.

The two day tournament to be held in the Jalan Besar stadium on June 7 and 9 will feature 4 matches totally. The first day will see Thailand take on Indonesia while hosts Singapore will play Philippines.

The winners of the two matches will face off in the finals on June 9 while the losers will play each other in a 3rd placed showdown.

PSSI took to social media to put out the squad that will travel to the Lion city to take part in the tournament.

Daftar pemain tim nasional Indonesia U-23 yang dipanggil pemusatan latihan oleh Indra Sjafri untuk persiapan Piala Merlion di Singapura.Coba tulis pendapatmu di kolom komentar… 🤔#PSSINow #KitaGaruda Posted by PSSI on Monday, 27 May 2019

The teams involved will all be U-22, and will use this tournament as good preparation ahead of the 2019 Southeast Asian games. The following are the fixtures and the timings of the matches:

Merlion Cup 2019 Fxitures

June 7 – Thailand vs Indonesia – 4:30 PM HKT

June 7 – Singapore vs Philippines – 7:30 PM HKT

June 9 – Third-place play-off – 4:30 PM HKT

June 9 – Final – 7:30 PM HKT