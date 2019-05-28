New Myanmar head coach Miodrag Radulovic names preliminary squad for Singapore international friendly

New Myanmar national team head coach Miodrag Radulovic has named a 26-member preliminary squad for international friendly match against Singapore next month.

Myanmar are set to face Singapore in the FIFA international friendly to be held at the National Stadium in Singapore on June 11.

The match will be Radulovic’s first game in charge of Myanmar after he replaced German coach Antoine Hey who was fired from the post after a disappointing AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign.

Radulovic coached Lebanon at this year’s 2019 AFC Asian Cup in United Arab Emirates and has signed a contract that runs till December 2020. He will guide the Asian Lions in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers slated to begin in September this year.

Myanmar’s 30-member preliminary squad for friendly against Singapore

Goalkeepers: Kyaw Zin Htet, Kyaw Zin Phyo, Naing Zeyar Tun, Pyae Lian Aung

Defenders: Soe Moe Kyaw, Zaw Lin, Zaw Min Tun, Pyoe Phyo Zaw, Win Moe Kyaw, David Htan, Thein Than Win, Nanda Kyaw, Chan Nyein

Midfielders: Yan Aung Kyaw, Aung Hlaing Win, Yan Naing Aung, Hlaing Bo Bo, Ye Ko Oo, Suan Lam Mong, Maung Maung Lwin

Forwards: Kyaw Ko Ko, Aung Thu, Than Htet Aung, Zin Min Tun, Si Thu Aung, Win Naing Soe