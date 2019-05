Vietnam announce 30-member preliminary squad for friendly match against Myanmar U-23

Vietnam U-23 head coach Kim Han-yoon has announced a 30-member preliminary squad for the friendly match against Myanmar U-23 national team taking place next month.

Kim, a former Korea Republic international defender and now the assistant of Park Hang-seo with the Vietnam senior national team, will coach the U-23 side of the Golden Dragons when they face their Southeast Asian rivals Myanmar.

The match is scheduled to be held at the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho on June 7.

The friendly match will act as a platform for Park and Kim to zero in on the players who will represent Vietnam at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and 2020 AFC U-23 Championship.

Vietnam U-23 preliminary squad for friendly against Mynamar U-23

Goalkeepers: Bui Tien Dung (Ha Noi FC), Do Sy Huy (Hong Linh Ha Tinh), Phan Van Bieu (SHB Da Nang), Y E Li Ni E (Dak Lak)

Defenders: Nguyen Duc Chien (Viettel), Nguyen Van Hanh (Hai Phong), Nguyen Huu Lam (Thanh Hoa), Ho Tan Tai (Binh Duong), Vu Viet Trieu (Quang Ninh), Nguyen Thanh Chung (Ha Noi), Nguyen Trong Huy (Becamex Binh Duong), Do Thanh Thinh & A Mit (SHB Da Nang), Pham Duc Thong & Le Ngoc Bao (Pho Hien)

Midfielders: Bui Tien Dung (SHB Da Nang), Mai Xuan Quyet (Nam Dinh), Trieu Viet Hung & Tran Thanh Son (HAGL), Truong Van Thai Quy (Ha Noi), Nguyen Trong Dai (Viettel), Lam Qui (Hai Phong) Nguyen Trong Hung (Thanh Hoa), Martin Lo (Pho Hien)

Forwards: Pham Tuan Hai & Le Xuan Tu (Hong Linh Ha Tinh), Tran Bao Toan (HAGL), Tran Danh Trung (Hue – Viettel), Nguyen Hoang Duc (Viettel), Nguyen Tien Linh (Binh Duong)