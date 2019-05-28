LIVE: International Friendly Match – Laos vs Sri Lanka

As part of their preparations for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Laos will face Sri Lanka in an international friendly match at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos on Tuesday.

Both Laos and Sri Lanka are among the 12 lowest-ranked sides in Asia who have to play a two-legged first round tie in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint-qualifiers to be held on June 6 and 11.

While Laos will take on Bangladesh, Sri Lanka have been drawn against Macau in the World Cup Qualifiers. Only the winners over the two legs will qualify for the second round of the qualification tournament which will begin in September.

Sri Lanka are the lowest-ranked Asian nation in the FIFA World Rankings sitting at 202nd while Laos are 184th in the world.

The international friendly match between Laos and Sri Lanka will kick off at 7:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.