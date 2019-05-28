Reports: Singapore to announce new coach ahead of friendlies against Myanmar and Solomon Islands

According to reports, the Singapore national team will be announcing their new coach this week, ahead of their friendly games against Myanmar and Solomon Islands in June.

The Lions are scheduled to play at the National Stadium again, after a gap of seven long months. They last played at the Sports Hub in a 6-1 group-stage win over Timor-Leste in the AFF Suzuki Cup in November 2018. Later in the same month, they were eliminated from the tournament.

The Singapore squad will hence make a return to International Football, by playing two international friendlies – the first one against Solomon Islands on June 8 and the second one against Myanmar on June 11. But before that, they will be welcoming their new manager, according to Straits Times.

The news agency reports that the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will unveil Tatsuma Yoshida as their new national coach this week, after making a formal announcement on Monday, 27th May 27.

The national coach position had remained vacant since Fandi Ahmad’s stint ended after Singapore’s group-stage exit at the AFF Suzuki Cup. Former Singapore international Nazri Nasir then led the team as caretaker-manager in the international friendlies in March 2019.

“The upcoming international window is a vital period for the national team to gather for centralised training and friendly matches, especially for the overseas players. The two friendlies will help the team build momentum from the positive performances in the last international window. In addition, these matches will also aid the team in their preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which will be played later this year,” FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari was quoted as saying by Straits Times.

Meanwhile, Singapore captain Hariss Harun said: “We want to carry on the momentum from our previous friendlies and go for the wins in these two games. The new coach will have his own ideas and the faster the players can adapt, the better it will be for the national team, and we are looking forward to working with him.”