King’s Cup 2019: Vietnam announce final 23-man squad for the tournament

Vietnam have announced their final 23-man squad for the King’s Cup, which is set to be played between 5th June and 8th June.

The Golden Dragons will start their campaign against ASEAN rivals Thailand on 5th June, while the other two teams in the tournament – India and Curacao – will face off in the other encounter.

The winners of both these matches will play in the grand finale on 8th of the month. There will be a third-place playoff match as well, which will be played just before the final.

Here’s the Vietnam squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Tran Nguyen Manh (SLNA), Dang Van Lam (Muangthong United), Nguyen Van Toan (Hai Phong).

Defenders: Doan Van Hau (Ha Noi FC), Bui Tien Dung (Viettel), Que Ngoc Hai (Viettel), Tran Dinh Trong (Ha Noi FC), Do Duy Manh (Ha Noi FC), Huynh Tan Sinh (Quang Nam), Nguyen Phong Hong Duy (HAGL), Vu Van Thanh (HAGL).

Midfielders: Pham Duc Huy (Ha Noi FC), Luong Xuan Truong (Buriram United), Do Hung Dung (Ha Noi FC), Pham Tuan Anh (HAGL), Nguyen Trong Hoang (Viettel), Tran Van Kien (Ha Noi FC), Tran Minh Vuong (HAGL).

Strikers: Nguyen Van Toan (HAGL), Nguyen Cong Phuong (Incheon United), Nguyen Quang Hai (Ha Noi FC), Nguyen Anh Duc (B.Binh Duong), Ha Duc Chinh (SHB Da Nang)