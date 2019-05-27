Liverpool star sends a message to the Indian football team and its new coach Igor Stimac

According to Liverpool star and Champions League finalist Dejan Lovren, former Croatia player and manager Igor Stimac is undoubtedly the best option for Team India to take their football to the next level.

Stimac initially had to contest against more than 280 other contenders who were also interested in occupying the role vacated by Stephen Constantine earlier in 2019. In the final round, Stimac came up against fan-favourite and Bengaluru FC manager Albert Roca. But in the end, the 1998 FIFA World Cup semi-finalist prevailed to take charge as Team India’s new coach.

Post his appointment, several Croatian stars came forward to congratulate Stimac on his new role. World Cup 2018 Finalist Dejan Lovren was one of them. The Liverpool defender had some great things to say about his Croatian compatriot.

“I heard some great news. I am really proud of you because I know who you are and how hard you have been working. I just want to say hello to your new team, the national team of India. Wish you a lot of luck and want to see you at the World Cup. I can say (it was) a great pleasure to work with you,” Lovren was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The defender had worked with Stimac during his time with the Croatia national team between 2012 and 2014 and was a regular starter for the side as Croatia sealed a place at the World Cup 2014 in Brazil.