Thailand U-23 head coach Alexandre Gama announces 23-member squad for Merlion Cup 2019 in Singapore

Thailand U-23 head coach Alexandre Gama has announced a 23-member squad that will take part in the Merlion Cup 2019 to be hosted by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on form June 7 to 9.

Thailand are scheduled to face Indonesia in their opening match on June 7 at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore with the U-23 teams of hosts Singapore and Philippines facing each other in the other match on the same day.

The final and a third-place play-off match will take place on June 9. The Merlion Cup was first played in 1982 featuring seven teams including eventual champions Australia, runners-up Korea Republic B, Indonesia, Malaysia, hosts Singapore, Brunei and Thailand.

The tournament continued as an annual event till 1986 with Australia, Iraq, Yugoslavia Amateur and China PR winning the titles from 1983 to 1986.Korea Republic once again won the cup in 1992 while Premier League outfit Liverpool and Singapore fought for the trophy in 2009.

Grandstand tickets for adults cost SG$10 while gallery admission will cost SG$6. Tickets will also be available at a concession rate of SG$8 and SG$ 5 respectively. Each ticket will allow fans access to both matches per match day.

Merlion Cup 2019 Fxitures

June 7 – Thailand vs Indonesia – 4:30 PM HKT

June 7 – Singapore vs Philippines – 7:30 PM HKT

June 9 – Third-place play-off – 4:30 PM HKT

June 9 – Final – 7:30 PM HKT