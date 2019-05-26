LIVE: Lao Premier League – Young Elephants FC vs Bears Lao FA

Table toppers Young Elephants FC will host Bears Lao Football Academy in an exciting Pepsi Lao Premier League match on Sunday.

Young Elephants are currently top of the Lao Premier League table winning three and drawing three games this season. They are still unbeaten in the domestic league and have 12 points from six matches.

Young Elephants, Lao Police Football Club, Master 7 FC, Lao Toyota FC, Evo United and Lao Army are among the teams taking part in this season’s Lao Premier League. Lao Toyota are the defending champions of the league having won the season before and qualified for this season’s AFC Cup 2019.

Young Elephants FC vs Bears Lao FA in the Lao Premier League will kick off at 5 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.