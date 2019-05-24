Thailand star Chanathip Songkrasin linked with move to Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart

Thailand attacking midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin has been linked in the Thai media with a transfer to German Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart.

According to Matichon Online, 25-year-old Chanathip, who currently plays for J.League side Consadole Sapporo, is in the radars of the German club who finished 16th in the Bundesliga in the recently-concluded season and are involved in a relegation play-off with Union Berlin.

View this post on Instagram 📸 @tivapol A post shared by Chanathip Songkrasin (@jaychanathip) on May 23, 2019 at 2:30am PDT

Both teams scored two goals apiece in the first leg held on May 23 with the crucial second leg scheduled to be held on May 27. Stuttgart will stay in the German top division if they can emerge victorious in the second leg, but will drop a division below if they end up being the losers.

The report in the Thai news outlet suggest that the German club, managed by Nico Willij, are looking to either buy or loan ‘Messi Jay’ from the Japanese club.

Chanathip had only signed a new deal with Consadole in July 2018 which made his initial loan deal from Muangthong United permanent.

Chanathip’s father Kongpob Songkrasin told Matichon that his son is yet to receive any inquiry from Germany, but will fancy a move to Europe if a good opportunity comes along.