LIVE: Malaysia Premier League – UiTM FC vs Selangor United

Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) FC will face Selangor United in an exciting Malaysia Premier League match at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam on Friday.

League leaders UiTM FC are one point ahead of second-placed Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II having collected 26 points from 13 matches. They have won an impressive eight games and draw two more in the Liga Premier 2019.

Meanwhile, Selangor United are further down in the table in the eighth position. They have amassed 15 points from 12 matches including four wins and three draws this season.

UiTM FC vs Selangor United in the Malaysia Premier League 2019 will kick off at 10 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.