Thailand U-23 boss Alexandre Gama to become head coach of struggling Muangthong United – Reports

Thailand U-23 national team head coach Alexandre Gama is close becoming the new coach of Muangthong United who are currently struggling in the Thai League.

The Brazilian could become the third head coach at Munagthong since the start of this season with the Kirins currently bottom of the Thai League table with eight points from 11 matches.

Former Korea Republic international had replaced Pairoj Borwonwatanadilok as the head coach in April, but he has not managed to record a win in four Thai League matches. Muangthong have also crashed out of the Thai League Cup to second division side Police Tero FC under the South Korean tactician.

And it was earlier reported that Yoon could resign from his post and return to Japan with a coaching role at J.League club Sagan Tosu.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Somyot Poompunmuang has told the Bangkok Post that the FAT will discuss the matter with Gama after the Merlion Cup 2019 which is scheduled to be held from June 5 to 8 featuring Thailand, hosts Singapore, Indonesia and Philippines.

“All I have to say is that Alexandre Gama still has a contract with the Football Association of Thailand and he will act accordingly,” Somyot told Bangkok Post.

“His mission now is to lead the Thai U23 team to the Merlion Cup in Singapore next month. After the tournament, we will allow him to decide whether he wants to quit the U23 team,” he said.

Gama had led Thailand to the final of the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 earlier this year where they lost to Indonesia in the final. He also coached the team at the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers where Changsuek, who automatically qualified for the event as hosts, finished behind Vietnam in their group.

He had also led Buriram United to two Thai League titles in 2014 and 2015 as well as the Thai FA Cup and Thai League Cup in 2015. He once again won the FA Cup in 2017 and 2018 as well as the League Cup in 2018 with Chiangrai United before taking up the U-23 role.