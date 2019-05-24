Three ASEAN nations express interest to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2021, FIFA confirm

Three Southeast Asian nations are among the member associations looking to win the rights to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2021, FIFA have confirmed.

The 2019 edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, featuring 24 countries, got off to a start in Poland on Thursday with the final scheduled to be held at the Stadion Widzewa in Lodz on June 15.

The AFC have confirmed that FIFA, the world football’s governing body, have received three expressions of interest from Member Associations (MA) in Asia.

The Myanmar Football Federation have joined hands with the Football Association of Thailand to express their interest in co-hosting the 2021 edition of the U-20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Persatuan Sepakbola Seluruh Indonesia (PSSI) are also in the running as they have expressed interest to host the tournament in Indonesia.

Three out of five expressions of interest to host #U20WC 2021 are from Asia!https://t.co/OepD3bfVwx — AFC (@theafcdotcom) May 23, 2019

The third expression of interest from the continent is a joint bid from Bahrain Football Association, Saudi Arabian Football Federation and United Arab Emirates Football Association to co-host the championship in the Middle East.

Brazil and Peru are the two other countries who have also expressed interest in hosting the event.

“In accordance with the Overview of the Bidding Process distributed in April to all member associations, FIFA will dispatch all bidding and hosting documents to the MAs who expressed their interest on Thursday,” the AFC said.

The deadline to submit the bids is August 30, with the host expected to be appointed by the FIFA Council at its meeting in the fourth quarter of 2019, it said.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup has been hosted in Asia seven times in the past with the latest coming in 2017 when Korea Republic played host.