Czech Republic-based goalkeeper Filip Nguyen makes a U-turn on Vietnam plans – Reports

Filip Nguyen, the goalkeeper with Vietnamese roots based in Czech Republic, has made a U-turn regarding his intentions of playing for a football club in Vietnam.

The 26-year-old custodian was recently named as the best goalkeeper in the Czech First League after taking his club side Slovan Liberece to the play-off stages of the competition.

However, it now looks like the goalkeeper has decided not to make a move to Southeast Asia in order to bolster his chances of playing for Vietnam national team for the time being despite making it clear in public before that he would like to play for the Golden Dragons.

“At one point I was doing research on [Vietnamese] citizenship, but now I’m determined to stay in Europe.” Nguyen told Czech news website Bezfrazi (via VnExpress International).

The Vietnamese news outlet also reported that the goalkeeper has decided to pursue chances of playing for the Czech national team instead.

However, the player has since clarified that he is still willing to play for Vietnam national team and has only decided not to pursue a club career in the country.

He had attended a selection trials for FLC Thanh Hoa in 2016 without managing to win a contract.

Filip’s Vietnamese father left him and his Czech mother when he was a child and therefore, the custodian doesn’t have a Vietnamese citizenship and cannot speak Vietnamese.

“I have no memory of my father. When my first grade teacher asked me what my father does, I didn’t know what to say,” he added.

Nguyen is one of the outstation names that Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo is keeping an eye on as the 2019 AFC Asian Cup quarterfinalists kickstart their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and 2019 Southeast Asian Games campaigns later this year.