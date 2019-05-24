WATCH: Singapore’s Ikhsan Fandi scores again for Raufoss IL; makes it three goals from three with a delightful chip

Singapore youngster Ikhsan Fandi continued his goalscoring form for his Norwegian second division side Raufoss IL as he scored his third goal from as many matches the other day.

This time, the 20-year-old started the game for Raufoss and found the back of the net in a Norwegian Football Cup tie away at Fram Larvik as he chipped the opposition goalkeeper latching onto a loose ball in the 33rd minute and applying the instinctive finish.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, the Norwegian third division side equalised in the 88th minute before emerging as the winners in penalty shootouts to progress to the next round of the competition — Ikhsan and his teammate Anton Henningsson missing crucial penalty kicks.

Earlier, the former Young Lions star had scored his maiden competitive goal for Raufoss when he found the winner against Skied and then also scored with a header in a 5-2 defeat to Sandnes Ulf a few days later.

His latest goal means that Ikhsan has now scored three goals in 11 days in Norwegian domestic football.

Raufoss are sitting sixth in the Norwegian second division with 13 points from eight games and will now travel to Notodden in a league fixture on Sunday. While the top two teams get promoted directly to the first division, the four teams behind the top two make it to a play-offs to decide the other club to be promoted.