AFC U-19 Women’s Championship 2019: Hosts Thailand grouped alongside ASEAN rivals Vietnam

The draws for AFC U-19 Women’s Championship 2019 has been made and eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. The tournament is set to start on 27th October.

Three ASEAN sides are a part of the fray and two of them – hosts Thailand and Vietnam – have been drawn in the same group. Australia and DPR Korea are the two other teams in the group. On the other hand, Myanmar have been clubbed alongside China PR, Korea Republic and defending champions Japan in Group B.

The top two sides from both the groups will move on to the semifinals for the final which will be played on 9th November. Here are the groups in full.