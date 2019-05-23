AFC U-16 Women’s Championship 2019: Hosts Thailand and Vietnam clubbed in different groups

The draws for AFC U-16 Women’s Championship has been made and the eight participants have been divided into two groups of four teams each.

The hosts Thailand have been clubbed alongside Japan, Australia and Bangladesh in Group A while Vietnam have been put alongside defending champions DPR Korea, Korea Republic and China PR in Group B.

The tournament is set to get underway on 15th September with Japan and Australia starting the proceedings. Hosts Thailand will face Bangladesh later in the day. Defending champions DPR Korea will face arch-rivals Korea Republic on 22nd September in what would be a repeat of the 2017 edition of the tournament.

The top two sides from both the groups will qualify for the semifinals to struggle it out for a place in the final on 28th Septemeber. Both the finalists will also qualify for the U-17 World Cup 2020 which will be played in India.