Myanmar star Aung Thu set for mid-season switch from Muangthong to Trat

Myanmar international Aung Thu looks set for a switch from Muangthong United to Trat FC when the Thai League 1 mid-season transfer window opens.

Aung Thu, who was a revelation on loan at relegated Police Tero last year in his first season in T1, looked to have gotten a dream move at the start of 2019 when he joined Thai giants Muangthong United.

But, incredibly, Muangthong have had a season to forget thus far and the four-time champions are currently bottom of the table having picked up just two wins in ten games.

As remarkable as it may seem, Aung Thu could now be making a step up in the mid-season transfer window by joining a newly-promoted side.

Sources close to FOX Sports Asia have revealed that the 22-year-old, who is still contracted to Myanmar National League outfit Yadanarbon, is on the verge of joining Trat, who have exceeded expectations in their first year playing in the top flight of Thai football.

After 11 rounds, Trat are currently sitting in the comfortable position of 7th in the 16-team competition after picking up just two points in their first four games.

When contacted by FOX Sports Asia about the potential departure of Aung Thu, Muangthong United replied: “SCG Muangthong United does not comment on rumours and speculation about any of its players.”

With Trat only having four foreigners on their books – Bireme Diouf, Lonsana Doumbouya, Adefolarin Durosinmi and Baihakki Khaizan – Aung Thu could easily fit in one of their three vacant ASEAN player slots.