King’s Cup 2019: Curacao announce final squad, Everton star to lead the line

Curacao have announced their final 23-man squad for the upcoming King’s Cup 2019 in Thailand. The preliminary squad had 34 members which have now been cut down for the tournament.

The squad will be led by Everton star Cuco Martina and former Aston Villa star Leandro Bacuna is a part of the 23-man squad as well.

Here’s the squad in full:

Charlison Benschop, Jurich Carolina, Roly Bonevacia, Gevaro Nepomuceno, Darryl Lachman, Cuco Martina, Leandro Bacuna, Shermar Martina, Jarchinio Antonio, Shanon Carmelia, Jafar Arias, Elson Hooi, Gino Van Kessel, Ayrton Statie, Shermaine Martina, Eloy Room, Michael Maria, Jurien Gaari, Zeus De La Paz, Gervane Kastaneer, Jarzinho Pieter, Jimbertson Vapor, Gersinio Constansia

Curacao are scheduled to face India in their opening match of the tournament at the Chang Arena Stadium in Buriram on June 5 while hosts Thailand face ASEAN champions Vietnam in the other game on the same day.

The winners of the two matches will face off in a final on June 8 while the losers will participate in a third-place play-off.

Curacao are ranked 82nd in the FIFA World Rankings while India are 101st.