Tatsuma Yoshida to be unveiled as Singapore coach by end of June

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) are set to unveil Tatsuma Yoshida as their new national team coach by next month.

The Japanese was identified by Straits Times as a candidate back in February, and sources close to FOX Sports Asia have revealed he has gotten the job.

It is believed that the only thing FAS are waiting on is an employment pass to be issued by Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower, although that should be a mere formality.

The Lions have been without a permanent man in charge since the departure of V. Sundramoorthy in April 2018, although Fandi Ahmad was effectively in charge but given the title of “interim head coach” for the remainder of last year, before Nazri Nasir was at the helm just for two matches at March’s Airmarine Cup in Malaysia.

FAS was contacted for comment on Thursday afternoon but had not replied to FOX Sports Asia’s query at the time of publication.

Yoshida has been uncontracted since being sacked by J2 League outfit Ventforet Kofu last April, and also had spells in charge of Kashiwa Reysol and Albirex Niigata.

Prior to becoming a coach, the 44-year-old was most successful as a player with Montedio Yamagata and also spent a season in the Singapore Premier League (then known as the S.League) playing for Jurong FC in 2002.