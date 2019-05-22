Ceres Negros fall, Buriram United rise in latest AFC Club Rankings; JDT reclaim No. 1 spot in ASEAN

A defeat to Becamex Binh Duong in their final AFC Cup 2019 group stage game seems to have affected Ceres Negros FC’s AFC Club Rankings as they fall to 34th in Asia from last week’s 32nd position.

According to the latest update of the AFC Club Rankings by FootyRankings, Ceres Negros falls two places to drop behind Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) who maintained the 33rd position in the rankings and emerged as the new ASEAN No. 1.

Meanwhile, Thai League champions Buriram United have climbed one spot to become 35th best-ranked side in Asia after holding Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors to a goalless draw on Matchday 6 of the AFC Champions League 2019.

China PR’s Shanghai SIPG, Qatar’s Al Duhail SC and Korea Republic’s Jeonbuk continued to be in the Top 3 among Asia while Al Hilal FC and Kashima Antlers climbed to fourth and fifth positions respectively. UAE’s Al Ain fell to sixth while last year’s ACL finalists Persepolis fell to 10th in Asia.

[AFC rankings update : Club Ranking]

Here is some major changes in the club rankings this week.

🇸🇦 Al-Nassr 31st (+7)

🇮🇶 @alzawraascen 46th (+8)

🇰🇷 @GyeongnamFC 54th (+10) The next rankings update will be in mid-June.#ACL2019 https://t.co/vCVcL7Q5AH — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) May 22, 2019

Muangthong United, though bottom of the table in their domestic league, continue to be ASEAN No 4 in the rankings positioned 43rd. Home United of Singapore Premier League meanwhile slipped to 51st from last week’s 49th and so did Tampines Rovers who are now ranked 62nd.