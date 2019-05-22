Outgoing Leicester City star Shinji Okazaki responds to rumours of a transfer to Thai League club Buriram United

Japan international Shinji Okazaki is in the search for a new club after deciding to quit former Premier League champions Leicester City FC with the close of the season.

And the 33-year-old who played a key role in the Foxes’ historic Premier League triumph in the 2015-16 season was linked with a very unlikely move to Thai League with champions Buriram United!

Okazaki’s presence in Thailand for promotional activities as well as Thai-owned Leicester City’s links with Buriram fuelled the rumours, but the Japanese forward himself shot down the rumours in a recent interview.

“I am currently looking for a new club. I have a good relationship with Thai owners. If there is an opportunity, I would like to play in the Thai league in the future. However, I still want to play football in Europe at the moment,” Okazaki said.

Okazaki has run down his contract at Leicester and is currently a free agent. He had explained in an interview that his decision to leave was to find opportunities elsewhere to play as a striker.

“My role at Leicester is definitely not a striker. It feels like I am seen as a midfielder. I feel that I am not a midfielder when I see the high ability of a professional midfielder with their skill level,” he had said in an interview announcing his departure.

View this post on Instagram #MIZUNO#タイ🇹🇭♥️#REBULA3 A post shared by SHINJI OKAZAKI(official) (@shinjiokazaki_official) on May 20, 2019 at 8:27am PDT

“So I have decided to leave Leicester. It is because I thought strongly that I would like to challenge next season in a place where I can play as a striker,” the Japanese footballer had said.