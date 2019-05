Indonesia head coach Simon McMenemy names 25-strong squad for international friendlies against Jordan and Vanuatu

Indonesia national team head coach Simon McMenemy have named a 25-strong squad for training camp ahead of Timnas’ international friendlies against Jordan and Vanuatu coming up next month.

PSM Makassar’s Marc Klok has also been called up to the camp to be held in West Java as the 26th player. Netherlands-born Klok will take part in the training with the national team as he is still undergoing the process to become a naturalised Indonesian.

AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar 2-2 Home United (Marc Klok 77′)

Bali United midfielder Irfan Bachdim returns to the squad after missing out on the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 with injury. Indonesia’s preparations for the international friendlies are to begin on May 31.

Indonesia will first travel to Western Asia to face Jordan in their first friendly fixture on June 11 in Amman before travelling back home where they will face Vanuatu on June 15 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

Indonesia’s 25-member squad for June international friendlies

Goalkeepers: Andritany Ardhiyasa (Persija Jakarta), Teja Paku Alam (Semen Padang), Awan Setho (Bhayangkara FC)

Defenders: Ricardo Salampessy (Persipura), Novri Setiawan, (Persija), Ruben Sanadi (Persebaya), Yustinus Pae (Persipura), Hansamu Yama (Persebaya), Ricky Fajrin (Bali United), Yanto Basna (Sukhothai FC), Achmad Jufriyanto (Persib Bandung), Rizky Pora (Barito Putera)

Midfielders: Evan Dimas (Barito Putera), Zulfiandi (Madura United), Arthur Bonai (PSIS), Rizky Pellu (PSM Makassar), Febri Hariyadi (Persib), Ramdani Lestaluhu (Persija), Andik Vermansah (Madura United), Riko Simanjuntak (Persija), Stefano Lilipaly (Bali United), Irfan Jaya (Persebaya)

Forwards: Dedik Setiawan (Arema FC), Alberto Goncalves (Madura United), Irfan Bachdim (Bali United)

(Photo courtesy: PSSI)