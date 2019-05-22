Muangthong United head coach Yoon Jong-hwan could resign after less than two months in charge – Reports

Muangthong United head coach Yoon Jong-hwan could resign after less than two months in charge of the Thai League giants, according to reports from Korea Republic.

Yoon, who played for Korea Republic at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, took charge of Muangthong on April 8 replacing Pairoj Borwonwatanadilok, but he could already be on his way out after failing to rescue the season so far.

Under the 46-year-old South Korean, Muangthong have not managed to record a win in four Thai League matches and remain bottom of the table with eight points from 11 matches. The Kirins also crashed out of the Thai League Cup in the second round suffering a 1-0 defeat to second division side Police Tero FC.

And South Korean news outlet Naver Sport are claiming that Yoon could resign from the post and return to Sagan Tosu in Japan’s J.League where he finished his playing career and also managed between 2011 and 2014.

The former Cerezo Osaka and Ulsan Hyundai manager had a contract with Muangthong that ran through to January 2020, but he could bring an end to his time in Thailand prematurely with the results not going the Kirins’ way!

