Hosts Thailand emerge champions of AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 after shootout win over Laos

Thailand defended their AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 crown after overcoming a spirited Laos on penalty shootouts in the final held at the Institute of Physical Education Stadium, Chonburi on Tuesday.

Thailand had edged past Vietnam 1-0 to reach Tuesday’s final while Laos had looked the favourites for the crown as they coasted into the final emerging as the Group B winners before thrashing Philippines 3-1 in the semifinal.

The two teams had met in the group stages when Laos inflicted the first and only defeat on Thailand in what was an entertaining game that finished 5-2 in favour of the Laotians. However, Tuesday’s final turned out to be a tight affair.

And the two teams could not be separated in the regulation time as the score remained goalless. There were chances at either ends of the field, but both teams failed to work the goalkeepers as much as they would have liked to leading to the tiebreakers.

And it was Thailand who inflicted a 5-3 defeat on Laos and took revenge for the group stage defeat as they successfully defended their regional youth title that they won defeating Myanmar in the final last year.

Vietnam finish third after beating Philippines

AFF U15 Girls’ Championship 2019

FULL-TIME: 🇻🇳 1-0 🇵🇭 Philippines finish their AFF U15 Girls’ Championship 2019 campaign in Fourth Place pic.twitter.com/YytjV0qAFb — The Philippine Football Federation (@philfootball) May 21, 2019

Vietnam took the bronze medal in the 2019 AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship after defeating Philippines by a solitary goal in the third-place decider held at the Institute of Physical Education Stadium.

The only goal of the game came from a set-piece as Tran Nhat Lan made no mistake to plant her free kick into the back of the net in the 36th minute.

Vietnam had earlier lost to hosts and eventual champions Thailand 1-0 in the semifinals while Philippines suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Laos.

(Photo courtesy: Lao Football Federation)